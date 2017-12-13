Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist

Days after Keaton Jones’ mother was exposed holding a confederate flag in photos on her Facebook page, his jailed father, Shawn White, has been outed as a White supremacist.
White’s Facebook page is littered with white and Aryan pride posts. White also has several troubling tattoos, including: a neck tattoo that reads “CWB,” (an abbreviation for the gang “crazy white boy” ), a chest tattoo that reads “pure breed,” and a tattoo on his stomach that says “white pride.”
According to TMZ, White was locked up on a probation violation related to a 2012 aggravated assault conviction, and scheduled to get out in 2018.
Keaton and his mother recently appeared on Good Morning America and CBS, where they called the controversial photos “ironic and funny.”
Jones went viral last week after celebrities like Chris Brown, Justin Bieber and Rihanna reposted his anti-bullying video on their respective social media accounts. A fan starting a GoFundMe account for the family that generated close to $60,000 in donations. The page has since been suspended following the controversy surrounding Jone’s mother.
