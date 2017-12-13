Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Days after Keaton Jones’ mother was exposed holding a confederate flag in photos on her Facebook page, his jailed father, Shawn White, has been outed as a White supremacist.

White’s Facebook page is littered with white and Aryan pride posts. White also has several troubling tattoos, including: a neck tattoo that reads “CWB,” (an abbreviation for the gang “crazy white boy” ), a chest tattoo that reads “pure breed,” and a tattoo on his stomach that says “white pride.”

According to TMZ, White was locked up on a probation violation related to a 2012 aggravated assault conviction, and scheduled to get out in 2018.

Keaton and his mother recently appeared on Good Morning America and CBS, where they called the controversial photos “ironic and funny.”

Jones went viral last week after celebrities like Chris Brown, Justin Bieber and Rihanna reposted his anti-bullying video on their respective social media accounts. A fan starting a GoFundMe account for the family that generated close to $60,000 in donations. The page has since been suspended following the controversy surrounding Jone’s mother.

RELATED STORIES:

Mother Of Middle School Student Whose Video Against Bullying Went Viral Outed As A Confederate Flag Supporter

Mom Of Bullied Boy Whose Video Went Viral Defends Her Support Of Confederate Flag

GoFundMe Created For Bullied Teen Halted After Mom Outed As A Racist

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Saturday Night Live - Season 40
Michael Che is ‘SNL’s’ First Black Head Writer
 12 mins ago
12.14.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Get Sweet Revenge But…
 7 hours ago
12.14.17
Breaking
PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of…
 11 hours ago
12.14.17
K. Michelle Says She And Her Doctor Bae…
 13 hours ago
12.14.17
Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three New…
 14 hours ago
12.14.17
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
SAG Award Nominations Are Out!
 17 hours ago
12.13.17
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 16-Year-Old Black Student Accepted To Harvard
 19 hours ago
12.14.17
MAJOR
Patti LaBelle Puts Her Stamp Of Approval On…
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-GOOGLE
Top Google Searched Subjects And People Of 2017
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
TODAY
You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes In On Golden Globes:…
 23 hours ago
12.13.17
Star Transformation: Regina Hall
 2 days ago
12.14.17
The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala
Social Media chimes in on hilarious Terrence Howard…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
Photos