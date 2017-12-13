TJMS
Bill’s Got Beef: LaVar Ball ,What Are You Doing?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
12/13/17- Today, Bill’s got beef with LaVar Ball taking his sons to Lithuania for basketball. To  Lithuania! At first, Bill was supporting LaVar because he saw a dad trying to do for his kids, but this latest act has Bill all mad!

Photos