Bill’s Got Beef: LaVar Ball ,What Are You Doing?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

12/13/17- Today, Bill’s got beef with LaVar Ball taking his sons to Lithuania for basketball. To Lithuania! At first, Bill was supporting LaVar because he saw a dad trying to do for his kids, but this latest act has Bill all mad!

