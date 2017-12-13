Rev. Al Sharpton: The Fight Is Still On

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Alabama came out and voted yesterday, specifically the Black residents. So many people have said that Black people wouldn’t show up to vote like they did for Barack Obama, but they did.

“We vote our interest and we came out in numbers that were over those in 08,” explained Sharpton.

But he urges us not to take a break. “We forget we just won a round, we have not won the fight.” With the tax bill still happening and the coming 2018 year there’s still work to be done.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: