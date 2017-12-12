Top Baby Names of 2017

5 reads Leave a comment
We all know someone who is going to have a baby, just had a baby or wants to have a baby. Naming the new little person can always be an interesting challenge. Well, BabyCenter has listed the top baby names for boys and girls for 2017.
Here are the top 10 baby names for girls:
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
- Isabella
- Mia
- Aria
- Riley
- Zoe
- Amelia
Here are the top 10 baby names for boys:
- Jackson
- Liam
- Noah
- Aiden
- Lucas
- Caden
- Grayson
- Mason
- Elijah
- Logan
What do you think of this list? Would name you baby any of these names?
