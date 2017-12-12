Top Baby Names of 2017

We all know someone who is going to have a baby, just had a baby or wants to have a baby. Naming the new little person can always be an interesting challenge. Well, BabyCenter has listed the top baby names for boys and girls for 2017.

Here are the top 10 baby names for girls:

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Isabella Mia Aria Riley Zoe Amelia

Here are the top 10 baby names for boys:

Jackson Liam Noah Aiden Lucas Caden Grayson Mason Elijah Logan

What do you think of this list? Would name you baby any of these names?