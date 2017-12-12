Lifestyle
Top Baby Names of 2017

Night night, sleep tight

We all know someone who is going to have a baby, just had a baby or wants to have a baby. Naming the new little person can always be an interesting challenge. Well, BabyCenter has listed the top baby names for boys and girls for 2017.

Here are the top 10 baby names for girls:

  1. Sophia
  2. Olivia
  3. Emma
  4. Ava
  5. Isabella
  6. Mia
  7. Aria
  8. Riley
  9. Zoe
  10. Amelia

Here are the top 10 baby names for boys:

  1. Jackson
  2. Liam
  3. Noah
  4. Aiden
  5. Lucas
  6. Caden
  7. Grayson
  8. Mason
  9. Elijah
  10. Logan

What do you think of this list? Would name you baby any of these names?

