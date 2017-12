Fat Man’s Corner: Christmas Shopping Tips

Tom Joyner Morning Show

12/12/17- Lavell is very concerned about big people going Christmas shopping so he’s got some tips. Don’t kill yourselves running around the mall, instead take the escalators, they’re there for a reason. Also breathe through your mouth and nose because the more air the better.

