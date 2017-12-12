Morning Minute: Who’s It Going To Be Alabama?

0 reads Leave a comment
12/121/17- Today is the Alabama Senate race between Doug Jones and Roy Moore and Chris is hoping that Alabama will show up. Who will it be? A man accused of sexual misconduct with young girls or a man who’s fought against racism and fought for justice.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff
22 photos Launch gallery
Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff
1. Donald Trump1 of 22
2. George W. Bush2 of 22
3. Mitt Romney: Immigration3 of 22
4. Representative Todd Akin4 of 22
5. Michelle Bachmann5 of 22
6. Anthony Scaramucci: Goal Of Trump Administration6 of 22
7. George Bush7 of 22
8. Newt Gingrich: Occupy Wall Street protesters8 of 22
9. Bill Clinton: Running for US Representative in 1974.9 of 22
10. Arnold Schwarzenegger10 of 22
11. George Bush11 of 22
12. Michelle Bachmann12 of 22
13. Sarar Palin13 of 22
14. Donald Trump: Trying to say Obama wasn't born in the U.S.14 of 22
15. Donald Trump: Inaguration15 of 22
16. George Bush16 of 22
17. Bill Clinton17 of 22
18. Donald Trump to Kim Jong Un18 of 22
19. Mitt & Ann Romney, the family vacation19 of 22
20. Anthony Scaramucci: Financial Disclosure Forms20 of 22
21. Sarah Palin21 of 22
22. Donald Trump: Complete Randomness22 of 22
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours