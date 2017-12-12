Shaun King: Hard To Know A Moment Of History When You’re In It

Shaun King

It’s hard to know a moment in history when you are in it. The human ability to grasp the weight and gravity and consequence of an event, while it unfolds, is fleeting. History, as it turns out, is seen most clearly in retrospect.

For most of my adult life, I wondered why people didn’t do more to stop the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. I questioned the morality and integrity and decency not just of the people who bought and sold human beings alongside commodities like sugar and rice, but I questioned the tens of millions of people who watched it all and did nothing.

Then, with my own eyes, I saw human beings, Africans again, being bought and sold in Libya. Detained in crowded pits. Desperate for freedom, but stuck in an unfamiliar port, about to be crammed onto ships and sent again across the sea. And like most of you reading these words, I’m deeply ashamed to say I’ve done nothing. Sure, I tweeted and Facebooked. Some friends and I are investigating what options we have, but here I am, a man of privilege, nearly 400 years after slavery was established on this land, doing nothing substantive about it today.

Centuries from now students may look at us and wondered how we saw what we’ve seen and did so little with what we knew. I want to posit again that when you are simply living your life, with bills, and responsibilities, and tasks at hand, it’s hard to know the gravity of the moment that you may be in because in the seriousness of all that has happened today, you also had to eat, get dressed, brush your teeth, and go about your day.

I said all of that to say that every fiber in my being screams that we are in a deeply problematic moment in American history.

With the full knowledge that Roy Moore, twice ousted from the Alabama Supreme Court, has been accused of gross sexual misconduct with teenage girls, the Republican Party and the President of the United States backed the man in his bid to become a United States Senator anyway. So hungry, desperate even, for political power, the party that was widely seen as the morality police for several generations, has traded all of that in for a Senate seat.

The full-throttled endorsement of Roy Moore is not just troubling because of the accusations of pedophilia, but it was just revealed that in 2011 Roy Moore stated that getting rid of all of the constitutional amendments after the 10th Amendment “would eliminate many problems.”

Mind you, the 13th Amendment ended plantation slavery in America. The 14th Amendment requires that states give all people equal protection of the laws. The 15th Amendment extended the right to vote to all men of color. The 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote in this country.

This past September, when asked by one of the lone African Americans in the audience when the last time this nation was great was, Moore responded by fondly recalling the days of slavery and said “I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another…. Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”

That really happened.

The Republican candidate for the United States Senate dreamed of killing every constitutional amendment after the 10th and recalled the years of American slavery as the last time this nation was great.

Across the internet, I’ve seen people respond to this with quips like “Is this 1957 or 2017?” I get what they mean. They assumed that this nation had progressed in such a way that a man who has said and done what Roy Moore has said and done could not be elected to the United States Senate with the full backing of the Republican Party and the Republican President.

It’s happening. And even if Roy Moore loses, the damage is already done. Actions and views that should never be allowed into the mainstream of America have been embraced and funded at the highest level. The man is an abusive bigot. He openly said that Muslims like Keith Ellison should not serve in Congress. The list goes on and on.

And so I end where I began – it’s hard to know a moment in history when you are in it, but I am pretty sure we have crossed the tipping point of the gross normalization of bigotry and sexual abuse in this nation. It’s not from the fringe. It’s not from a registered hate group with hoods on. It’s not whispered or tweeted by anonymous trolls. Roy Moore, pistol waving in the air, is a public menace of the highest order and he’s been embraced by the sitting President and the party in power.

This is trouble and I’m deeply concerned.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: