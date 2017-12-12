Margot Bingham From ‘She’s Gotta Have I’ Hoping For Season 2

You know her from Blue Bloods and Queen Sugar and now you know her as Clorinda Bradford on Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Margot Bingham.
Tom and the crew wanted to get to know Bingham and asked how she got started in the business.
“I grew up doing arts and dance and singing and went to a performing arts high school,” explained Bingham. “Went to Park Place University in Pittsburgh. I actually left school after a couple of years and decided to move to New York fulltime.”
Her parents gave her a year to figure things out and did when she landed a role in the Broadway production Rent. From there, her career took off sending her to the show BoardWalk Empires where she says, “felt like a dream every day that I came on set.”
But she’s really humbled to be part of She’s Gotta Have It but isn’t sure of a second season. “I’m hoping honestly to be real i have not heard. We’re really hoping for season two,” explained Bingham.
