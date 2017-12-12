TJMS
Home > TJMS

Margot Bingham From ‘She’s Gotta Have I’ Hoping For Season 2

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

You know her from Blue Bloods and Queen Sugar and now you know her as Clorinda Bradford on Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Margot Bingham.

Tom and the crew wanted to get to know Bingham and asked how she got started in the business.

“I grew up doing arts and dance and singing and went to a performing arts high school,” explained Bingham. “Went to Park Place University in Pittsburgh. I actually left school after a couple of years  and decided to move to New York fulltime.”

Her parents gave her a year to figure things out and did when she landed a role in the Broadway production Rent. From there, her career took off sending her to the show BoardWalk Empires where she says, “felt like a dream every day that I came on set.”

But she’s really humbled to be part of She’s Gotta Have It but isn’t sure of a second season. “I’m hoping honestly to be real i have not heard. We’re really hoping for season two,” explained Bingham.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Margot Bingham From ‘She’s Gotta Have I’ Hoping For Season 2

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala
Social Media chimes in on hilarious Terrence Howard…
 27 mins ago
12.12.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Makes A Trip To Doctor…
 11 hours ago
12.12.17
K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get…
 16 hours ago
12.12.17
Daisy Ridley Admit She’s A Huge Beyonce Fan…
 18 hours ago
12.12.17
75th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement
Golden Globe Nominations Are Out!
 18 hours ago
12.11.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Wants To Know If NeNe Leakes…
 20 hours ago
12.12.17
Facebook, Google And Twitter Testify Before Congress On Russian Disinformation
Who’s on the SNL naughty list?
 21 hours ago
12.11.17
Celebrities Speak Out On Behalf Of Bullied Boy…
 24 hours ago
12.12.17
ABC's 'The Chew' - Season Six
Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment…
 24 hours ago
12.12.17
All The Black Nominees At The 75th Annual…
 24 hours ago
12.12.17
WATCH: Tia Mowry Is Peak Black Mama In…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive…
 1 day ago
12.11.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Throws Kenya A Fake…
 1 day ago
12.11.17
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Photos