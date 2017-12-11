NBA Standings

0 reads Leave a comment
Are you an NBA Fan? How is your team doing? Here are the standings right now but you know in the NBA things change quickly!
|W
|L
|1) Houston Rockets
|20
|4
|2) Boston Celtics
|23
|5
|3) Golden State Warriors
|21
|6
|4) Toronto Raptors
|17
|7
|5) San Antonio Spurs
|19
|8
|6) Cleveland Cavaliers
|19
|8
|7) Milwaukee Bucks
|15
|10
|8) Minnesota Timberwolves
|16
|11
|9) Indiana Pacers
|16
|11
|10) Denver Nuggets
|14
|12
|11) Washington Wizards
|14
|12
|12) Detroit Pistons
|14
|12
|13) Portland Trail Blazers
|13
|12
|14) New Orleans Pelicans
|14
|13
|15) New York Knicks
|13
|13
|16) Philadelphia 76ers
|13
|13
|17) Utah Jazz
|13
|14
|18) Oklahoma City Thunder
|12
|13
|19) Miami Heat
|12
|13
|20) Los Angeles Lakers
|10
|15
|21) Brooklyn Nets
|10
|15
|22) Orlando Magic
|11
|17
|23) LA Clippers
|9
|15
|24) Charlotte Hornets
|9
|16
|25) Phoenix Suns
|9
|19
|26) Sacramento Kings
|8
|18
|27) Memphis Grizzlies
|8
|18
|28) Dallas Mavericks
|7
|20
|29) Atlanta Hawks
|6
|20
|30) Chicago Bulls
|5
|20
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours