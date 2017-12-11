Sports
NBA Standings

2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings

Source: Sam Wasson / Getty

Are you an NBA Fan? How is your team doing? Here are the standings right now but you know in the NBA things change quickly!

W L  
1)       Houston Rockets 20 4  
2)       Boston Celtics 23 5  
3)       Golden State Warriors 21 6  
4)       Toronto Raptors 17 7  
5)       San Antonio Spurs 19 8  
6)       Cleveland Cavaliers 19 8  
7)       Milwaukee Bucks 15 10  
8)       Minnesota Timberwolves 16 11  
9)       Indiana Pacers 16 11  
10)    Denver Nuggets 14 12  
11)    Washington Wizards 14 12  
12)    Detroit Pistons 14 12  
13)    Portland Trail Blazers 13 12  
14)    New Orleans Pelicans 14 13  
15)    New York Knicks 13 13  
16)    Philadelphia 76ers 13 13  
17)    Utah Jazz 13 14  
18)    Oklahoma City Thunder 12 13  
19)    Miami Heat 12 13  
20)    Los Angeles Lakers 10 15  
21)    Brooklyn Nets 10 15  
22)    Orlando Magic 11 17  
23)    LA Clippers 9 15  
24)    Charlotte Hornets 9 16  
25)    Phoenix Suns 9 19  
26)    Sacramento Kings 8 18  
27)    Memphis Grizzlies 8 18  
28)    Dallas Mavericks 7 20  
29)    Atlanta Hawks 6 20  
30)  Chicago Bulls 5 20  

 

