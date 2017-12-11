Explosion Near Times Square In New York City Is Suspected Terror Attack

News One

UPDATED: 11:51 a.m. EDT — A New details have surfaced hours after a pipe bomb exploded in the Times Square area of New York City on Monday morning.

The suspect was wearing “a homemade pipe bomb,” which detonated in a walkway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, according to CNN. Three people were reportedly injured, including the suspect, who has been identified as Akayed Ullah, 27. The Brooklyn resident from Bangladesh reportedly planned the ISIS-inspired attack. Just as a point, Bangladesh is not a country on Trump’s travel ban list.

Original story:

rayers up for New York City. According to published reports there was a pipe bombing in the Times Square area of Manhattan early this morning.

“At least one person is injured and one person is in custody after a suspected pipe bombing in Manhattan, according to police. Multiple subway lines have been evacuated, and trains are bypassing Times Square and Port Authority,” WPIX, a local New York station, reported. The NYPD’s twitter account revealed the explosion was between subway lines. See below:

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC’s Morning Joe the suspect, who is in custody, is from Bangladesh, a male in his mid twenties and “the act was being committed in the name of ISIS.” The suspect reportedly had a pipe bomb. As of now, the attack appears to be a lone-wolf. Here is a video of the explosion:

BREAKING NEWS/VIDEO: FBI en route to Port Authority. Footage has been obtained of the moment explosion occurred. pic.twitter.com/z9pNHTOk7h — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) December 11, 2017

We will keep you updated as more info surfaces.

SOURCE: WPIX, MSNBC, CNN

