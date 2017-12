Who’s on the SNL naughty list?

SNL wasted no time tackling the sexual harassment issues in Washington. In the hilarious skit below, Santa Kenan Thompson ask the kids what they wanted for Christmas, one kids wanted Mega Blocks and Lazer Tag, then a few had questions Santa wasn’t expecting. So who made Santa’s naughty list? Check out the video below!

courtesy SNL

More News:

All The Black Nominees At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Publicly Come Forward To Demand Investigation

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: