Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

She’s Married Now: LeToya Luckett Weds Tommicus Walker In Romantic Ceremony

The 'Destiny's Child' alum jumped the broom in a lavish Austin, Texas wedding over the weekend.

Foxy NC Staff
7 reads
Leave a comment
Sip & Share Brunch Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Congrats are in order for songstress LeToya Luckett!

The ‘Destiny’s Child’ alum wed beau Tommicus Walker over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows Sunday evening in a luxurious ceremony in Austin, Texas.

The bride wore a custom Vera Wang gown down the aisle, as singer Tank serenaded the audience with his rendition of ‘At Last.’

 

Congratulations to LeToya Luckett & Her Husband They Got Married Yesterday #LetoyaLuckett

A post shared by ♡ Ebony Hill ♡ (@ebony1126) on

Attendees of the ceremony captured Luckett and her new hubby getting down at the reception:

 

Luckett & Walker’s  whirlwind romance was kept from the public eye until about three months ago when the ‘Back To Life’ singer flashed her sparkly engagement ring on Instagram, prompting fans to question ‘who is this new mystery fiance?’

Omg my sister is engaged!!! @letoyaluckett Congratulations #ThatsAGoodManSavannah 😃💎

A post shared by bryonjavar (@bryonjavar) on

Days later, Luckett revealed their love story in an exclusive to Essence Magazine, telling the publication she and Tommicus Walker met after a prophetic word from Pastor John Gray saying, ‘her husband is on his way.’

After being introduced by friends, the pair spoke for weeks over the phone without ever seeing a photo of the other and bonded through conversation and their love of God.

Once they met in person, it was all fireworks from there.

Congrats to the couple!

 

SOURCE: Essence Magazine

RELATED LINKS

LeToya Luckett Opens Up About Finding Love Again: “He Sees Me”

In Kontrol: LeToya Luckett Sparkles For Magazine Cover

Rob Hill, Sr., Opens Up About His Breakup With LeToya Luckett

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading She’s Married Now: LeToya Luckett Weds Tommicus Walker In Romantic Ceremony

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'The Chew' - Season Six
Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment…
 2 hours ago
12.11.17
See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive…
 4 hours ago
12.11.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Throws Kenya A Fake…
 13 hours ago
12.11.17
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will…
 23 hours ago
12.11.17
Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Actor Harold Perrineau Issues Statement On Daughter Aurora…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Nas Crowns Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of NY’…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Kim Zolciak Teams Up with Mama Walker's Breakfast Inspired Liqueurs To Celebrate National Breakfast For Dinner Day
Kim Zolciak Is Ordered To Pay For Last…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Winter Driving Safety: Hitting The Road? Check Here…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Beyonce Can’t Shop At Target In Peace
 3 days ago
12.11.17
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son’s Homework…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
Photos