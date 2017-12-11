Morning Minute: New Baby, New Husband & Now A New Building!

0 reads Leave a comment
12/11/17- Serena Williams has had it good lately, with a new baby girl, new husband and now a new Nike building! The building is supposed to be the biggest one on their campus which Chris thinks it’s fitting since she cast a shadow over all the competition!
