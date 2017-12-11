Roland Martin: It’s Crunch Time For The Alabama Senate Race

Tom Joyner Morning Show

The Alabama Senate race between the Democratic nominee Doug Jones and alleged sex offender Republican nominee Roy Moore is here. It’s crunch time and the need to vote is important now more than ever.

Roland Martin talks with Doug Jones on the race and how he plans on helping the African-American community.

“They need a voice in the Senate… I think my history has been one of inclusion,” explained Jones. He’s known for prosecuting the criminals responsible for the 1963 church bombing in Alabama that killed 4 Black girls. “That whole Black belt area needs help. The HBCU’s in Alabama need help,” expressed Jones.

Jones is hopeful that the African-American community will show up to vote in the election on December 12, 2017.

“We have seen tremendous support in the African-American community,” explained Jones. “I think that everyone knows that they have a real partner in Doug Jones.”

