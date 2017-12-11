TJMS
Home > TJMS

Eve: From ‘Daytime Divas’ To Daytime Co-Host Of ‘The Talk’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

What are the chances of that! From playing a co-host in Daytime Divas to actually being a co-host on a hit daytime show, singer Eve is doing it. Eve is the new co-host of the show The Talk and she couldn’t be more humbled by it.

“I’m excited about it’s such a good situation, I couldn’t pass it up,” said Eve.

The singer now lives in London with her family but will make the trip to do the show. “Every day I’m very thankful,” expressed Eve. “But yeah we’ll see how it goes…the ladies have been treating me very well.”

Only in Los Angeles to catch up on a few stuff, she decided to audition for the role. It wasn’t until she came back the UK that she realized that it could be a possibility.

“It just feels good, it feels right… I don’t know, it just happened,” she expressed. “I feel like this is a platform for people to see me as an adult, as a woman and to showcase my personality.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Eve: From ‘Daytime Divas’ To Daytime Co-Host Of ‘The Talk’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'The Chew' - Season Six
Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment…
 1 min ago
12.11.17
See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive…
 2 hours ago
12.11.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Throws Kenya A Fake…
 11 hours ago
12.11.17
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will…
 21 hours ago
12.11.17
Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Actor Harold Perrineau Issues Statement On Daughter Aurora…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Nas Crowns Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of NY’…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Kim Zolciak Teams Up with Mama Walker's Breakfast Inspired Liqueurs To Celebrate National Breakfast For Dinner Day
Kim Zolciak Is Ordered To Pay For Last…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Winter Driving Safety: Hitting The Road? Check Here…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Beyonce Can’t Shop At Target In Peace
 3 days ago
12.11.17
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son’s Homework…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
Photos