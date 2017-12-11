Eve: From ‘Daytime Divas’ To Daytime Co-Host Of ‘The Talk’

Tom Joyner Morning Show

What are the chances of that! From playing a co-host in Daytime Divas to actually being a co-host on a hit daytime show, singer Eve is doing it. Eve is the new co-host of the show The Talk and she couldn’t be more humbled by it.

“I’m excited about it’s such a good situation, I couldn’t pass it up,” said Eve.

The singer now lives in London with her family but will make the trip to do the show. “Every day I’m very thankful,” expressed Eve. “But yeah we’ll see how it goes…the ladies have been treating me very well.”

Only in Los Angeles to catch up on a few stuff, she decided to audition for the role. It wasn’t until she came back the UK that she realized that it could be a possibility.

“It just feels good, it feels right… I don’t know, it just happened,” she expressed. “I feel like this is a platform for people to see me as an adult, as a woman and to showcase my personality.”

