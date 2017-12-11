TJMS
Taraji P. Henson’s ‘White Hot Holidays’ Is Back!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
White Hot Holidays Christmas special!

“We have Lesleie Odom Jr. We have me,” yelled Henson. She continued, “we have Fergie, we have Chaka Khan, Ying Yang Twins…We’ve got a lot of good talent.”

The White Hot Holidays special has been going strong for three years and Henson couldn’t be more proud of it.

“I mean it’s like when hard work pays off and your dreams do come true,” expressed Henson. “It was just an idea I had and I talked it over with my producing partner. We took it over to Fox because Duh.”

Beyond that, Henson has something special with her show in the sense that it’s not just music.

“I just know my show is like no other show. At the beginning they just wanted music,” explained Henson. “I wanted it to look like something I used to watch as a kid. More comedy sketches, because I don’t sing.”

Tom couldn’t help but ask about Empire and what Henson’s favorite episode. “My favorite is the one where she comes home. When Cookie comes home,” explained Henson. “She walked out of that jail like she’s been in there for two hours”.

Make sure you tune into the White Hot Holidays Christmas special on Fox on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 8 p.m. Et/Ct time!

