[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will Give You Life!

After watching this clip, you better not say the singer and reality star can't blow.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
24th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

After you watch this clip, you better not ever say that Tamar Braxton can’t SANG!

The reality star and soul singer posted this clip of her killing it as she belted out her own rendition of Karyn White‘s  hit classic “Super Woman.”

She got a little boost from folks including James Wright Chanel, the man who through his hilarious viral Youtube video helped Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies fly off the shelves a few years ago.

Take a look:

 

WERK!

 

Tamar was prepping for the Columbia, South Carolina, stint of the national tour she’s on with Xscape and Monica.

It’s not a secret that Tamar has been going through a lot lately, especially in the face of her recent split with husband Vince Herbert, who is also Xscape’s new manager.

With reports that he was allegedly physical with her, perhaps Tamar was singing this song about Vince and their relationship?

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Tamar’s cover of “Super Woman”?

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

