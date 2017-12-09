Continue reading What??? Company Uses Thin Models To Advertise Plus-Size Tights

31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney

Tracee Ellis Ross released a collection with JCPenney. The affordable collection has nothing over $75.00. We reviewed our favorite pieces from the collection; however, we’re showing you how regular women (and even a few celebs!) all over are wearing and styling her clothing. Which looks do you like best? Click through our gallery and check out these stylish Black women looking fashionable AND supporting Tracee!