National
Home > National

What??? Company Uses Thin Models To Advertise Plus-Size Tights

Karen Clark
5 reads
Leave a comment
Christina Mendez

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

Well, this is…odd.

The website Wish.com is under fire for the way they decided to advertise plus-size tights. Somebody in a marketing meeting probably said, “I know! Let’s put skinny models in them!!”

And here’s the end result.

 

 

31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney

Continue reading What??? Company Uses Thin Models To Advertise Plus-Size Tights

31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney

Tracee Ellis Ross released a collection with JCPenney. The affordable collection has nothing over $75.00. We reviewed our favorite pieces from the collection; however, we’re showing you how regular women (and even a few celebs!) all over are wearing and styling her clothing. Which looks do you like best? Click through our gallery and check out these stylish Black women looking fashionable AND supporting Tracee!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Zolciak Teams Up with Mama Walker's Breakfast Inspired Liqueurs To Celebrate National Breakfast For Dinner Day
Kim Zolciak Is Ordered To Pay For Last…
 3 hours ago
12.09.17
Winter Driving Safety: Hitting The Road? Check Here…
 4 hours ago
12.09.17
ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and…
 22 hours ago
12.08.17
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Beyonce Can’t Shop At Target In Peace
 1 day ago
12.08.17
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son’s Homework…
 1 day ago
12.08.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Late Night Comedians Mock Trump’s slurrrrrrrrrred speech
 1 day ago
12.08.17
#BlackGirlMagic: Nike Names Its Biggest And Newest Building…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
Tiffany Haddish Recalls Ex-Husband’s Abuse That Led to…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
Now You Know Better: Girl Jumps On To…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
INSTADAILY: Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals
 2 days ago
12.08.17
Lupita Nyong’o Covers January Issue Of ‘Vogue’
 2 days ago
12.07.17
New Study Finds Birth Control Pills Still Linked…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Photos