Inside Her Story: More Younger Women Want Their Tubes Tied?

Sterilization has been used as a form of attack against African-American women throughout time. Fast forward to now where we live in a time where women want to be sterilized via having their tubes tied. However, it’s gotten harder for women to find doctors to do.
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with OB/GYN Dr. Monica Martin to understand why it’s so hard.
Dr. Martin explains, “The information that I would like your audience to know is that there are so many different kinds of techniques used,” when a woman wants to get her tubes tied.
“The procedure is reversible but as I said there are so many different techniques,” explained Dr. Martin. However, there is a chance that it won’t work. “If it doesn’t work it can result in pregnancy in the tube.”
Most doctors are hesitant to do the procedure because sometimes patients don’t fully understand what they are doing to their body.
“The technique can involve like burning or catheterization of the tube that is designed to damage the tube so that you can’t have another baby,” explained Dr. Martin. “This time you really have to explain to the patient.”
Dr.Martin has even gone as far as sending her, “psychotherapists to make sure they understand what they are getting into.”
At the end of the day, it is the woman’s body, but doctors have to make sure that their patient knows what’s going to happen.
