Brandon T Jackson: There’s A Black & A White Jesus?

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Brandon T Jackson: There’s A Black & A White Jesus?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
Leave a comment

Did you know that a Black and White Jesus exist? You didn’t think it was possible until you heard comedian and actor Brandon T. Jackson explains the concept.

“Two different Jesus’s out here. Black Jesus and White Jesus. We’re praying for different things,” explained Jackson.  “Black Jesus, we’re like, ‘Diabetes heal. Child support heal. License suspended heal,” he joked.

But the difference between White Jesus is a complete flip! “You know White Jesus, when I go to my White friend’s church they pray for the country. ‘Oh Lord, thank you oh God. Protect us from them,’ like am I them, who’s them,” laughed Jackson.

Catch Jackson performing at the Arlington Improv on December 8-11.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Brandon T Jackson: There’s A Black & A White Jesus?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son’s Homework…
 1 hour ago
12.08.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Late Night Comedians Mock Trump’s slurrrrrrrrrred speech
 4 hours ago
12.08.17
#BlackGirlMagic: Nike Names Its Biggest And Newest Building…
 15 hours ago
12.08.17
Tiffany Haddish Recalls Ex-Husband’s Abuse That Led to…
 17 hours ago
12.08.17
Now You Know Better: Girl Jumps On To…
 21 hours ago
12.08.17
INSTADAILY: Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals
 22 hours ago
12.08.17
New Study Finds Birth Control Pills Still Linked…
 23 hours ago
12.08.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 23 hours ago
12.08.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 23 hours ago
12.07.17
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s ‘Motorsport’ Looks Are…
 24 hours ago
12.08.17
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Uses Children’s Book To Explain…
 1 day ago
12.08.17
Did Halle Berry Dump Her New Boo While…
 1 day ago
12.08.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Makes A Heartbreaking Discovery About…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Patti LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Photos