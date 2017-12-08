Brandon T Jackson: There’s A Black & A White Jesus?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Did you know that a Black and White Jesus exist? You didn’t think it was possible until you heard comedian and actor Brandon T. Jackson explains the concept.

“Two different Jesus’s out here. Black Jesus and White Jesus. We’re praying for different things,” explained Jackson. “Black Jesus, we’re like, ‘Diabetes heal. Child support heal. License suspended heal,” he joked.

But the difference between White Jesus is a complete flip! “You know White Jesus, when I go to my White friend’s church they pray for the country. ‘Oh Lord, thank you oh God. Protect us from them,’ like am I them, who’s them,” laughed Jackson.

Catch Jackson performing at the Arlington Improv on December 8-11.

