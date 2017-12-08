Local
Aldi issues recall of chocolate bars

Jodi Berry
ALDI has recalled Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars, the grocery store chain says one of the chocolate bars it sells has the possible presence of almond pieces not listed on packaging. The 5.29 ounce bars have brown and red wrapping, a best-by date of July 24, 2018 and the following UPC code: 4149817964.

If you have one the recalled Chocolate Bars, you should either throw it away or take it back to the store for a refund. They were sold in Aldi stores including North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.

Photos