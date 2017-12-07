Peele Does TV

Jordan Peele is coming back to TV and he’s bringing back a classic movie, “The Twilight Zone”. Well, maybe TV isn’t the right term. Peele is teaming up with CBS All Access to bring back the classic sci-fi horror anthology. The original series ran on CBS for 5 years (1959-1964) then a movie in 1983 (who could forget the gremlins on the plan in the “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” segment?), another television series in 1985 until 1989, and the last go around in 2002 on UPN. But another look at the series through the creative eyes of Peele.

In a statement, Peele said, “Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences.” Executive producers are Peele, Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” franchise) and Marco Ramirez (“The Defenders”).

Peele has been very busy behind the scenes. He is an executive producer for TBS’ new show, “The Last O.G.” and he is a producer on Spike Lee’s film, “Black Klansman”. The movie is about which is based on the true story of an African-American police officer who infiltrated the KKK and became head of the local chapter. The movie is due in theaters in 2018.

Jordan Peele is doing BIG THINGS!!