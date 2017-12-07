Sports
NFL Week 14 Schedule

Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

What games are you watching this weekend?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7TH

8:25PMET  SAINTS AT FALCONS NBC

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10TH

1:00PMET COLTS AT BILLS  CBS

1:00PMET COWBOYS AT GIANTS  FOX

1:00PMET LIONS AT BUCCANEERS  FOX

1:00PMET RAIDERS AT CHIEFS  CBS

1:00PMET 49ERS AT TEXANS  FOX

1:00PMET PACKERS AT BROWNS  FOX

1:00PMET BEARS AT BENGALS  FOX

1:00PMET VIKINGS AT PANTHERS  CBS

4:05PMET REDSKINS AT CHARGERS  CBS

4:05PMET JETS AT BRONCOS  CBS

4:05PMET TITANS AT CARDINALS  CBS

4:25PMET EAGLES AT RAMS  FOX

4:25PMET  SEAHAWKS AT JAGUARS  FOX

8:30PMET RAVENS AT STEELERS  NBC

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11TH

8:30PMET PATRIOTS AT DOLPHINS  ESPN

 

