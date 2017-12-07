TJMS
Home > TJMS

Miss. Robbie From ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Can Sing!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3 reads
Leave a comment

Miss. Robbie from Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s is the ultimate business woman. She has her show, cookware line, cookbook and now a Christmas song. Her new song It’s Christmas Time Again is her step back into the music industry.

Before getting to all of that Sybil had to ask what was wrong with her son? Sybil’s referring to her son’s actions in their show.

“You know what? I don’t know what is wrong with this boy. But this season we’ve got a family fight going on,” explained Miss.Robbie. “The old against the young. Yeah, so he’s convinced the young that he’s right and the old know I’m right.”

But she laid it down saying, “He thinks he’s entitled. That’s all. And I’m here to show him I’m your mother but I’m also a business person and I can’t let you disrespect me either as a business person or as your mother.”

Getting back to the music, Miss. Robbie is excited to get back to creating music. “I’m trying to reinvent myself again. I’m back in the studio. You know when I was out there I was always trying to keep a job so I always backgrounded everybody,” explained Miss. Robbie.  “But I write and produce so I can do all this. So now I got the opportunity to do it again   I’m just stepping out on faith doing it again like I did in the restaurant and hope that it works out…”

Find her new song It’s Christmas Time Again on Spotify and iTunes.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Miss. Robbie From ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Can Sing!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Uses Children’s Book To Explain…
 5 hours ago
12.07.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Makes A Heartbreaking Discovery About…
 16 hours ago
12.07.17
Patti LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out…
 23 hours ago
12.07.17
Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
#MeToo: Terry Crews Files A Lawsuit Against Hollywood…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak For Filth +…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
WATCH: Side Chick Stands By As Wife Goes…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Gilbert Arenas Drops STD Lawsuit Against Laura Govan
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Lauren London Had Us At ‘New, New’
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Pennsylvania Man Who Killed Fiancée’s 8-Year-Old Son Found…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
2017 BET Awards - Backstage
Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Exhausted athlete
How’d they do that? The Invisible Box Challenge…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Photos