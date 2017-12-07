More Than 100,000 Residents Evacuated As L.A. Wildfires Rages On

Los Angeles has been ablaze as a set of wildfires are ravaging parts of the city with officials evacuating more than 100,000 people. The fires span a whopping 140 square miles.
According to CNN, hundreds of firefighters are working around the clock to battle fast-moving wildfires in Southern California as fears grow that winds might make matters worse on Thursday. Sadly, winds are expected to reach 80 miles per hour.
“We stand a fairly good chance of a very challenging night and day (Thursday),” said Tim Chavez, a fire behavior analyst for CalFire, at a news conference on the 90,000-acre Thomas Fire in Ventura County.
“There’s a lot of potential for some large fire growth (for this fire).”
CNN added, more than 260 Los Angeles public and charter schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Take a look:
California Gov. Jerry Brown declared an emergency for the county, freeing state resources such as the National Guard to support response efforts.
Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty
The 475-acre Skirball Fire near the tony Bel-Air area of Los Angeles startled morning commuters on Interstate 405.
The busy freeway was shut down over a 9-mile stretch for hours as the fire got closer, CNN reported.
“It was dark until I saw a gigantic ball of orange,” I-405 motorist Tiffany Lynette Anderson wrote on Instagram.
“I could feel the heat on my windows,” said Los Angeleno Joy Newcomb, who also drove by the fire.
Source: Wally Skalij / Getty
Praying for Los Angeles.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.