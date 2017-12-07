Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s ‘Motorsport’ Looks Are Breaking The Internet

Foxy NC Staff
Attention: Ima need u to face front

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki Minaj’s pink floor length braids are futuristic bodysuit are breaking the Internet. Teaser clips for Migos’ Motorsport, featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, dropped last night and folks can’t stop talking about Nicki and Cardi’s fly fits.

Prolific celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble created Nicki’s hair look. According to Cardi B’s publicist’s Instagram, they made Cardi’s magic happen in five hours.

Check out some clips from the video, below:

Add me on Snap @shayg0dly 👻 #motorsport #cardib #migos #nickiminaj #nickiminajfanpage

A post shared by Detroit Baby🔮 16💦 (@shayg0dly) on

bitches is pressed, administer mouth2mouth 🏎🏁 ~ #nickiminaj #motorsport #migos

A post shared by fanpage🎄🎅🏼 (@minajcc) on

@iamcardib , i'm baaaaack bitches! ✨🏁 • #cardib

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@onikaempire) on

Stay tuned for the full Motorsport video.

Photos