Top Of The Morning: California Fires Are Getting Worse

12/7/17- California is ablaze with fires and the state is doing all it can to fight back. Kym and Sherri out in California are not just worried about the fire, but the air because it’s getting harder to breathe. It’s so bad that Sherri had to evacuate to Kym’s house.

