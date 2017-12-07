TJMS
Home > TJMS

Black Moms Matter: What Would You Grab If You Had To Leave Your Home?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

12/7/17- What would you grab if you had to leave/evacuate your home in a hurry? If Sherri had to leave her home she’d grab her kid and her Spanx’s. Why because she eats when she’s stressed and can’t have anything hanging out! Kym would grab her house phone and her son’s bike!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians

10 photos Launch gallery

Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians

Continue reading Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians

Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Makes A Heartbreaking Discovery About…
 10 hours ago
12.07.17
Pattie LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out…
 17 hours ago
12.07.17
Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
#MeToo: Terry Crews Files A Lawsuit Against Hollywood…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak For Filth +…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
WATCH: Side Chick Stands By As Wife Goes…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Gilbert Arenas Drops STD Lawsuit Against Laura Govan
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Lauren London Had Us At ‘New, New’
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Pennsylvania Man Who Killed Fiancée’s 8-Year-Old Son Found…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
2017 BET Awards - Backstage
Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Exhausted athlete
How’d they do that? The Invisible Box Challenge…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Photos