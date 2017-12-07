Black Moms Matter: What Would You Grab If You Had To Leave Your Home?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

12/7/17- What would you grab if you had to leave/evacuate your home in a hurry? If Sherri had to leave her home she’d grab her kid and her Spanx’s. Why because she eats when she’s stressed and can’t have anything hanging out! Kym would grab her house phone and her son’s bike!

