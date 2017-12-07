Get Your Afros, Because The Sylvers Are Back!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

The 2018 Fantastic Voyage Cruise has over 60 acts and the Sylvers is one of them! They’re apart of the disco meets funk experience on the cruise and it’s sure to be a party.

“Yah we decided to get back to it,” explained Sylvers. “Everybody agreed and wanted to get back to it and still have their voices.”

Thank God for that! Leon, Foster, Pat, Angie, Ricky, and James are all coming back and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the cruise.

“Wish That I Could Talk To You was a favorite of mine,” reminisced Sylvers. They’ll be singing all their hit songs and taking you back on the cruise.

Sherri Shepherd is too excited about their return and informed Sylvers that she would be throwing something on stage. He replied, “Don’t hype us up too much.”

But with so many members of a group, you wonder how they ever got organized. “Like every family, you’re gonna have a disagreement so we had to seriously make an infractruce of how you’re going to do things,” explained Sylvers. “I would ask everybody what they thought first and come in with my ideas last.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: