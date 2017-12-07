John Conyers III Has A Blemished Record To Overcome In Possible Congressional Run

News One

John Conyers III was arrested on Feb. 15 for alleged domestic violence, a charge that surfaced in the media days after embattled Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) announced his retirement and endorsed his son to run for his seat, NBC News reported.

The 27-year-old Detroit hedge fund manager acknowledged the charge, which Los Angeles authorities dropped earlier this year. He said his girlfriend pulled a knife on him but cut herself during a struggle that he apologized for possibly escalating.

Oh man. John Conyers III, who may run to replace his father, was arrested for domestic abuse in February https://t.co/pVxteiHh7S — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 6, 2017

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not prosecute the case because there was no “independent witness” to the incident and the woman had no visible injuries other than a small stab wound to her lower biceps. Conyers told the police that his girlfriend had been under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when she tried to push him out the residence. She grabbed a knife, and he tried to disarm her. She has a different story, claiming that he cut her after suspecting her of cheating. The police arrested Conyers, who was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

That incident comes to light as his father resigns from Congress after more than five decades of service to his constituents in the Detroit area. Multiple women accused the congressman of sexual misconduct, and he was under pressure to step down from office. Conyers endorsed his son as an heir to his congressional seat. John Conyers III, who has never held public office, said he’s considering whether to run for Congress. He wants to go on a listening tour in the community before making a final decision. Meanwhile, the congressman’s grand-nephew, state Sen. Ian Conyers, also wants to compete for his great-uncle’s seat.

