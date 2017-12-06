Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Meet Keisha Lance Bottoms, The Second Black Woman To Win Atlanta’s Mayoral Race

"I am just in awe of what God is able to do," Bottoms said to a crowd of her supporters on Tuesday night.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
6th Annual Gentlemen's Ball Royal Brunch

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

The city of Atlanta ushered in the end of the year with a new mayor-elect on Tuesday, former city council member, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Bottoms a Democrat, secured the mayoral seat in a tight race against Mary Norwood, an Independent and fellow member of the city council. Bottoms led with 26 percent of the vote while Norwood had 21 percent. Norwood has since requested a recount, claiming that the margin was too small to call.

“I am just in awe of what God is able to do,” Bottoms said to a crowd of her supporters on Tuesday night. “I’m so honored to be your 60th mayor.

Bottoms will be the second Black woman to lead the city of Atlanta as mayor following Shirley Franklin, who served from 2002 to 2010.

According to the Associated Press, Bottoms led with less than one percent, which is the minimum needed for any opponent to call for a recount. Bottoms will replace current mayor Kasim Reed, who has served as the city’s mayor since 2010.

Bottoms is an accomplished lawyer who graduated from Florida A&M University with a degree in communications and continued her academic journey with a juris doctor from Georgia State University.

The 47-year-old Atlanta resident is a wife and mother of four also served as the executive director of the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority.

SOURCE: ABC News

DON’T MISS:

Black Women Made Historic Wins Across The U.S. On Election Day 2017

Hold Your Wigs: ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta; Season 10 Trailer Is Here

Making History: African American Politicians Breaking Boundaries

10 photos Launch gallery

Making History: African American Politicians Breaking Boundaries

Continue reading Making History: African American Politicians Breaking Boundaries

Making History: African American Politicians Breaking Boundaries

November 7, 2017, was a breakthrough and historic day for African-Americans everywhere as the country witnessed history in the making. Take a look at these African-American politicians who are changing the face of politics today!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Makes A Heartbreaking Discovery About…
 10 hours ago
12.07.17
Pattie LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out…
 17 hours ago
12.07.17
Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
#MeToo: Terry Crews Files A Lawsuit Against Hollywood…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak For Filth +…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
WATCH: Side Chick Stands By As Wife Goes…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Gilbert Arenas Drops STD Lawsuit Against Laura Govan
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Lauren London Had Us At ‘New, New’
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Pennsylvania Man Who Killed Fiancée’s 8-Year-Old Son Found…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
2017 BET Awards - Backstage
Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Exhausted athlete
How’d they do that? The Invisible Box Challenge…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Photos