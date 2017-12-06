Watch: Black News Anchor Gives Dignified Response To Racist Tweet

Watch: Black News Anchor Gives Dignified Response To Racist Tweet

Her comment and demeanor are powerful.

Instead of joining a racist in the gutter, an African-American TV news anchor took the high ground in responding on air to being called the N-word. A viewer tweeted the racial slur on Tuesday in a post that accused the anchor of saying that it’s not appropriate for White people to discuss some racial issues that are OK for Blacks to discuss.

“So I won’t mischaracterize your view either, Kathy Rae. I get it. On Dec. 5, 2017, you think it’s OK to call this journalist a ni**er. I don’t. But I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I’ll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves. And that’ll be the last word,” CBS 46’s anchor Sharon Reed said, looking into the camera and effectively responding to the person who sent the tweet.

The racist tweet came from an account with the name “Kathy Rae.” The message accused Reed of “race baiting” and called for her to be fired. “It’s o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites. really??? you are what I call a n—r not a black person. You are a racist n—r. you are what’s wrong with the world,” the message said.

Reed also set the record straight, telling viewers that Kathy Rae mischaracterized her comments about discussing racial issues. “I didn’t say that White people couldn’t talk about race. Quite the contrary. We think that race is an authentic discussion to have,” the anchor explained.

SOURCE:  CBS 46

