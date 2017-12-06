TJMS
Home > TJMS

Roland Martin: The Alabama Special Election Race

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Alabama special election race is closing in as it ends on December 12, 2017. Roy Moore who has been trailed by sex allegations and has the endorsement of President Donald Trump is running against Doug Jones. Roland Martin talks with Rose Sanders the coordinator of the Vote or Die Campaign and Duwana Thompson the creator of the Woke Vote program about getting the word out to Black voters.

“So many people didn’t even know there was an election. Even those who knew don’t realize that this is a vote or die election,” expressed Sanders.

She’s done extensive work in trying to raise awareness of this election among the Black community that previously wasn’t receiving adequate campaigning.

“We have to energize our base.” “The white supremacist agenda is going to be implicated if Roy Moore is elected.”

Duwana Thompson and her Woke Vote Program work with HBCU students to get them educated about the election and the importance of voting. She’s been fundraising to help bring awareness to students.

“We have seen everything go up in a dramatic way. I think the students were so energized to feel like they were supported not only by local individuals but by your national program (Roland’s), ” expressed Thompson. “They’re now out there trying to they’re in competition with each other trying to figure out how many students can commit to vote.”

If you’re in Alabama or know someone there get them to go out to vote.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Roland Martin: The Alabama Special Election Race

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lauren London Had Us At ‘New, New’
 21 hours ago
12.05.17
2017 BET Awards - Backstage
Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
Exhausted athlete
How’d they do that? The Invisible Box Challenge…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
Petty Labelle: ‘LHHH’ Star Masika Gets Into Instagram…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Wendy Williams Calls Ashanti An Exotic Dancer: “Nobody…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
DJ Khaled Had The Biggest Birthday Party Of…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Music Xscape “Dream Killa”- Hot or Not
 2 days ago
12.05.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals
Kandi Burruss Is Trading Her Georgia Peach For…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Talks About Eggplants And Barbara…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe And Porsha Take The Wheel…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Couples We Love: Newly Engaged Chanel Iman And…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Photos