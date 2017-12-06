Bill’s Got Beef: Jamie Foxx Please Claim Your Girl

0 reads Leave a comment
12/6/17- Bill’s got beef with Jamie Foxx and the fact that he won’t claim his girl Katie Holmes. It’s been about 3-4 years so he can definitely jump in on that. Hiding the hand holding and leaving at different times is getting old!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
7 Signs Your Relationship Is Not Where It Should Be
7 photos Launch gallery
7 Signs Your Relationship Is Not Where It Should Be
1. To The Left, To The Left1 of 7
2. If This Is Your Theme Song2 of 7
3. You’re A Flirt3 of 7
4. You’re On Again, Off Again Constantly4 of 7
5. All You Do Is Fight5 of 7
6. You’re Not Who You Used To Be6 of 7
7. There’s A Growing Distance Between You7 of 7
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours