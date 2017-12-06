Bill’s Got Beef: Jamie Foxx Please Claim Your Girl

Tom Joyner Morning Show

12/6/17- Bill’s got beef with Jamie Foxx and the fact that he won’t claim his girl Katie Holmes. It’s been about 3-4 years so he can definitely jump in on that. Hiding the hand holding and leaving at different times is getting old!

