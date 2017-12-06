TJMS
Home > TJMS

Bill’s Got Beef: Jamie Foxx Please Claim Your Girl

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

12/6/17- Bill’s got beef with Jamie Foxx and the fact that he won’t claim his girl Katie Holmes. It’s been about 3-4 years so he can definitely jump in on that. Hiding the hand holding and leaving at different times is getting old!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

7 Signs Your Relationship Is Not Where It Should Be

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Signs Your Relationship Is Not Where It Should Be

Continue reading 7 Signs Your Relationship Is Not Where It Should Be

7 Signs Your Relationship Is Not Where It Should Be

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Makes A Heartbreaking Discovery About…
 10 hours ago
12.07.17
Pattie LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out…
 17 hours ago
12.07.17
Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
#MeToo: Terry Crews Files A Lawsuit Against Hollywood…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak For Filth +…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
WATCH: Side Chick Stands By As Wife Goes…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Gilbert Arenas Drops STD Lawsuit Against Laura Govan
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Lauren London Had Us At ‘New, New’
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Pennsylvania Man Who Killed Fiancée’s 8-Year-Old Son Found…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
2017 BET Awards - Backstage
Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Exhausted athlete
How’d they do that? The Invisible Box Challenge…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Photos