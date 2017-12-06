The Importance Of Getting A Check Up With A Doctor

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Getting regular check-ups for your body and teeth is vital, but unfortunately, the African-American community doesn’t always do a good job of getting themselves there. That’s why Tom created Take A Loved One To The Doctor Day to help get the word out about the importance of regular check-ups.

Joyce Tapley, CEO of the MLK Foremost Family Health Centers, has been a big supporter of the Tom Joyner Take A Loved One To The Doctor campaign.

“Well, I can tell you that community health centers are located throughout the country,” explained Tapley. “Primarily based in communities that don’t have a lot of primary care and dentist.”

Tapley explained that the center is designed to, “take care of people on a primary basis,” at an affordable price. She expressed, “We are focused on the communities because there are a lot of underserved communities.”

The MLK Foremost Family Health Center in Dallas will be hosting the Tom Joyner Take A Loved One To The Doctor Day November 7, 2017, where they’ll be giving free health screenings. While there you’ll get a chance to meet Tom himself, so be sure to head over if you’re in town!

Address: 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Building B. Dallas, Tx 75215.

