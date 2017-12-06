Huggy Lowdown: Russian Athletes Playing Under The GOP

Tom Joyner Morning Show

12/6/17- Russia has been banned from the upcoming Winter Olympics which means Putin is probably really angry. Athletes from Russia can’t play under the name of Russia but Huggy believes they’ll play under the name GOP.

