Huggy Lowdown: Russian Athletes Playing Under The GOP

0 reads Leave a comment
12/6/17- Russia has been banned from the upcoming Winter Olympics which means Putin is probably really angry. Athletes from Russia can’t play under the name of Russia but Huggy believes they’ll play under the name GOP.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
The Best Moments (So Far) From The 2016 Olympics In Rio
34 photos Launch gallery
The Best Moments (So Far) From The 2016 Olympics In Rio
1. 100M USA sweepSource:AP 1 of 34
2. Ibtihaj MuhammadSource:AP 2 of 34
3. Shelly-Ann Fraser Price and Elaine ThompsonSource:AP 3 of 34
4. Brianna RollinsSource:AP 4 of 34
5. Jeff HendersonSource:AP 5 of 34
6. Michael PhelpsSource:AP 6 of 34
7. Elaine ThompsonSource:AP 7 of 34
8. Kristi Castlin, Nia Ali, Brianna RollinsSource:AP 8 of 34
9. Gabby DouglasSource:AP 9 of 34
10. Brittney GrinerSource:AP 10 of 34
11. Simone BilesSource:AP 11 of 34
12. Serena WilliamsSource:AP 12 of 34
13. Simone BilesSource:AP 13 of 34
14. Kyle LowrySource:AP 14 of 34
15. Tina CharlesSource:AP 15 of 34
16. Simone BilesSource:AP 16 of 34
17. Serena WilliamsSource:AP 17 of 34
18. Demar DerozanSource:AP 18 of 34
19. Simone BilesSource:AP 19 of 34
20. Allyson FelixSource:Instagram 20 of 34
21. jJordan BurroughsSource:IG 21 of 34
22. Kevin DurantSource:Ap 22 of 34
23. Kyrie IrvingSource:AP 23 of 34
24. Draymond Green, Jordan Burroughs, Tristan Thompson24 of 34
25. Sloane Stephens25 of 34
26. Tamika Catchings and Michael PhelpsSource:IG 26 of 34
27. Women's Gymnastics TeamSource:AP 27 of 34
28. Gabby DouglasSource:AP 28 of 34
29. Simone BilesSource:AP 29 of 34
30. Usain BoltSource:AP 30 of 34
31. Klay ThompsonSource:AP 31 of 34
32. Jemima Jelagat SumgongSource:AP 32 of 34
33. Allyson FelixSource:AP 33 of 34
34. Usain BoltSource:AP 34 of 34
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours