#MeToo: Terry Crews Files A Lawsuit Against Hollywood Agent For Sexual Assault

While Adam Venit may be back to work after his suspension, the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor" is not giving the A-list Hollywood agent a pass.

Premiere Of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

While Adam Venit, the man who allegedly sexually assaulted Terry Crews, may be back to work after his suspension, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is not giving the A-list Hollywood agent a pass.

Crews has filed a lawsuit against Venit.

According to TMZ, in the lawsuit Crews filed against Adam Venit, he accuses Venit of staring at him “like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively.” He goes on to say that after Venit grabbed his genitals, he pushed him away and yelled to Adam Sandler, “Adam, come get your boy! He’s grabbing my nuts.”

Apparently after the event, Crews received a phone call from Sandler to see if he was OK. Crews told him he was surprised that he got molested at age 48, and Sandler reportedly expressed shock at Venit’s actions.

Soon after, Crews texted his agent at William Morris Endeavor, where Venit works, and told him about the alleged assault. Venit phoned him a few hours after that call and apologized, saying he was just not himself that night.

But nothing really happened to Venit after that until Crews called him out on Twitter on October 10.

TMZ also wrote that Crews says he met with WME’s chairman Ari Emanuel, who apologized for Venit’s behavior. Crews says he told Emanuel he feared retaliation, but Emanuel said Venit “did not have that level of power despite his title as head of the Motion Picture Department.”

In addition to this lawsuit, Crews has already filed a police report claiming Venit sexually assaulted him.

