New Dollar Menu

McDonalds

Source: GETTY / Getty

McDonald’s has announced that they are bringing back the Dollar Menu. Recently, they have gone from the Dollar Menu to the Value Menu. This time the Dollar menu will have items for $1, $2, and $3! Don’t get to excited, you can’t get the new Signature Craft burgers on the dollar menu. So what can you get?

For a $1

a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken sandwich, or a Cheeseburger. Or, of course, any soft drink.

For $2

a Sausage McGriddle, two pieces of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble or a McCafé drink

For $3

a Sausage McMuffin With Egg, a Triple Cheeseburger, or, Good Golly Miss Molly, a Happy Meal and the new Classic Chicken Sandwich.

No word on if they are going to keep the 2 for $5 menu with the big ticket items like Big Mac or Quarter Pounder.  But going to McDonald’s on January 4th will be a little bit cheaper. Let’s see if Burger King and other follow with their own Dollar Menu. Hummmm

