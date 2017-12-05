Will Smith To Host Nat Geo Series ‘One Strange Rock’ Ft. Mae Jemison

Nicole Hyatt, Eurweb.com

Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith has booked a stellar gig on cable TV.

The Hollywood star has been tapped to host the upcoming National Geographic series “One Strange Rock” from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and award-winning producer Jane Root, according to Deadline.

The 10-part global event series, which Smith announced on Facebook with a teaser video (see above), takes viewers on a journey across the globe and into outer space, billing itself as a mind-bending trip within and beyond planet Earth.

Anchoring the series is an elite group of astronauts including Mae Jemison, Chris Hadfield, Jeff Hoffman, Jerry Linenger, Mike Massimino, Leland Melvin, Nicole Stott, and Peggy Whitson. They will tell the story of Earth through unique perspectives and relate personal memoirs of our planet seen from space. Their personal experiences are portals to vital themes explored throughout the series, including the genesis of life, death, breath, cosmic violence, human intelligence, sacrifice, terraforming and more.

The series is slated to premiere globally on National Geographic in March in 172 countries and 43 languages.

“I am thrilled to have Will Smith on board to guide our series,” said Aronofsky. “His charisma, intelligence and humanity will add greatly to the project, helping welcome viewers into this unique narrative about the mind-blowing wonders that make life on Earth possible.”

Watch the teaser for “One Strange Rock” below.

