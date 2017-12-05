Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She Could Become A US Citizen

Foxy NC Staff

Tyrese just snitched on himself during an interview on The Rickey Smile Morning Show. The actor-turned-Instagram-philosopher admitted he married his ex-wife Norma Gibson for her citizenship so he wouldn’t have to travel to London to visit his daughter Shayla Rocks.

“I’m married you to keep you in the country. I never married you to because I was happily married. You’re from London,” he said. “We got married with like seven people there.”

Watch the rant below:

#PressPlay: Oop!! #Tyrese spilled tea on the reason why he married his ex wife #NormaGibson 👀 via. @hot1079atl/ @rickeysmileymorningshow A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:22pm PST

