Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She Could Become A US Citizen

0 reads Leave a comment
Tyrese just snitched on himself during an interview on The Rickey Smile Morning Show. The actor-turned-Instagram-philosopher admitted he married his ex-wife Norma Gibson for her citizenship so he wouldn’t have to travel to London to visit his daughter Shayla
Rocks.
“I’m married you to keep you in the country. I never married you to because I was happily married. You’re from London,” he said. “We got married with like seven people there.”
Watch the rant below:
RELATED STORIES:
Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter, Enroll In Parenting Classes
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours