Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She Could Become A US Citizen

Foxy NC Staff
Tyrese

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tyrese just snitched on himself during an interview on The Rickey Smile Morning Show. The actor-turned-Instagram-philosopher admitted he married his ex-wife Norma Gibson for her citizenship so he wouldn’t have to travel to London to visit his daughter Shayla Rocks.

“I’m married you to keep you in the country. I never married you to because I was happily married. You’re from London,” he said. “We got married with like seven people there.”

Watch the rant below:

Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use

Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter, Enroll In Parenting Classes

 

 

Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

