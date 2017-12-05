TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: LL Cool J

D.L. Chandler
1 reads
Leave a comment

LL Cool J has enjoyed a career that has spanned three decades and counting, and is one of the few rappers turned actors who has sustained his visibility across the genres. Over the weekend, the rapper born James Todd Smith was received a Kennedy Center Honor along with other notables, cementing his legacy for years to come.

LL was born January 14, 1968 in Bay Shore, New York. Since the mid-eighties, the fierce Queens rapper has shown and proved to be one of Hip-Hop’s most potent artists of his era. His talent and hard work culminated with two Grammy Awards and  his ongoing acting career. LL has also written four books including a fitness book, as expected given his chiseled frame.

The Grammy Awards were handed to LL in the ’90’s for Best Rap Performance for the tracks “Mama Said Knock You Out” in 1992 and “Hey Lover” in 1997. Other awards won by LL include the MTV Video Music Awards and the Soul Train Music Awards among other such honors. He has also released 13 studio albums with a new record reportedly on the way even as he eyes his 50th birthday in just over a month.

Joining LL Cool J in the honors ceremony in Washington, D.C. This past Saturday was television producer Norman Lear, dance legend Carmen de LaVallAde, Lionel Richie, and Gloria Estefan.

PHOTO: Larry Philpot of http:www.soundstagephotography.com

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Backstage
Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After…
 2 hours ago
12.05.17
Exhausted athlete
How’d they do that? The Invisible Box Challenge…
 3 hours ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 13 hours ago
12.05.17
Petty Labelle: ‘LHHH’ Star Masika Gets Into Instagram…
 18 hours ago
12.05.17
Wendy Williams Calls Ashanti An Exotic Dancer: “Nobody…
 20 hours ago
12.05.17
DJ Khaled Had The Biggest Birthday Party Of…
 21 hours ago
12.04.17
Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The…
 21 hours ago
12.05.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Music Xscape “Dream Killa”- Hot or Not
 22 hours ago
12.05.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals
Kandi Burruss Is Trading Her Georgia Peach For…
 23 hours ago
12.05.17
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Talks About Eggplants And Barbara…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe And Porsha Take The Wheel…
 1 day ago
12.04.17
Couples We Love: Newly Engaged Chanel Iman And…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Photos