Wendy Williams Calls Ashanti An Exotic Dancer: “Nobody Cares About Your Music”

Wendy sounded off on Ashanti's career, saying the former Murder Inc star uses her body to make her money.

Foxy NC Staff
2016 MusiCares Person Of The Year - Arrivals

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Talk show host Wendy Williams did not mince words while commenting on singer Ashanti’s career.

A couple weeks ago, Ashanti scolded fans for throwing money on the stage while she was performing, proclaiming “I’m not a stripper.”

Wendy Williams weighed in on the incident during the “Hot Topic” segment of her daytime show.

“You’re forty something years old at this point, nobody cares about your music,” she began.

“I call you an exotic dancer…you’ve got a beautiful body and you’re using it to make your bones, and that is the fact, jack.”

The commentary came after Ashanti engaged in a heated debate with rapper Joe Budden on his talk show ‘Everyday Struggle,’ where Budden implied Ashanti had been treated like a stripper because of her recent clothing choices.

"Nobody's buying your #music, nobody cares about your music…" #WendyWilliams on #Ashanti

Pain Is Love Tour - Los Angeles, CA

Photos