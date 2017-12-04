News
We Are Here: A Poor People’s Call for Moral Revival

Ben & Jerry's and Bonnaroo - New Flavor Party

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream is teaming up with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, Gina Belafonte, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Aloe Blacc, and Maxwell to help Rev. Barber launch his  Poor People’s Campaign in Washington, DC. The event happens to night at the Howard Theater. You want to see it? Check out the Ben & Jerry’s Facebook page starting at 7pm. Sounds like a cool event! Click here to find out more details.  Ben & Jerry’s is one company working to make the world a better place!

 

