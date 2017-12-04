We Are Here: A Poor People’s Call for Moral Revival

0 reads Leave a comment
Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream is teaming up with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, Gina Belafonte, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Aloe Blacc, and Maxwell to help Rev. Barber launch his Poor People’s Campaign in Washington, DC. The event happens to night at the Howard Theater. You want to see it? Check out the Ben & Jerry’s Facebook page starting at 7pm. Sounds like a cool event! Click here to find out more details. Ben & Jerry’s is one company working to make the world a better place!
Pretty Wings: Maxwell Goes Skydiving In Dubai With Will Smith
30 photos Launch gallery
Pretty Wings: Maxwell Goes Skydiving In Dubai With Will Smith
1. Maxwell's Big Trip To Dubai1 of 30
2. Learning How To Jump2 of 30
3. Before The Jump3 of 30
4. Will Glances Over At Maxwell4 of 30
5. Maxwell's Jump5 of 30
6. Maxwell's Big Jump6 of 30
7. Maxwell's Big Jump7 of 30
8. Maxwell Is The Missing Piece8 of 30
9. My Goodness This Man Is Beautiful9 of 30
10. Maxwell With Adriana Lima & Eva Longoria10 of 30
11. Maxwell With Eva Longoria11 of 30
12. Maxwell's Amazing Villa In Dubai12 of 30
13. A Very Chill Maxwell13 of 30
14. Maxwell Celebrating Tyrese's Birthday14 of 30
15. Maxwell Sees The Light15 of 30
16. Maxwell's A Busy Man In Dubai16 of 30
17. Will Smith Tickles The Ivories17 of 30
18. Maxwell & Tyrese's Jam Session18 of 30
19. Will, Jada & Tyrese Laughin' It Up19 of 30
20. #Selfies In Dubai20 of 30
21. Is TGT Mad At Tyrese For This?!21 of 30
22. Maxwell Celebrating With Friends22 of 30
23. Maxwell Is Profound...Sometimes23 of 30
24. Fully Embracing Dubai's Culture24 of 30
25. Will Smith Laughing It Up25 of 30
26. Snap A Pic!26 of 30
27. #Selfie With Maxwell, Who Is....27 of 30
28. Maxwell & Tyrese28 of 30
29. Maxwell On The Beach29 of 30
30. Maxwell & Brittany Sky30 of 30
comments – Add Yours