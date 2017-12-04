News
Home > News

TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year Short List

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
Time Magazine cover - Trump with Horns

Source: Unknown / TIME Magazine

It won’t be until Wednesday before we know who Time Magazine has picked as their Person of the Year but they have announced their short list. Check it out the list in alphabetical order .

Jeff Bezos –  Amazon CEO  became the richest man in the world this year

The Dreamers – thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. by their parents when they were children

Patty Jenkins – The Wonder Woman director broke numerous box-office records this year

Kim Jong Un – North Korean leader

Colin Kaepernick – Started a national protest against racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

The #MeToo movement – The movement which aims to shed light on the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault.

Robert Mueller – Appointed as special counsel following FBI Director James Comey’s firing

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – Crown prince, the son of King Salman, recently led a sweeping crackdown on businessmen and members of the royal family accused of corruption — a purge seen by many as a move to consolidate power.

Donald Trump – his first year in the Oval Office attempting to dismantle the work of the Obama Administration, from health care to immigration policy, environmental regulations to tax reform, all while continuing to spark feuds and controversy with an unfiltered Twitter feed. (Trump was the 2016 Person of the Year)

Xi Jinping– The President of China was given a second five-year term.

Who do you think Time Magazine should pick? Take our poll.

 

#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters

10 photos Launch gallery

#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters

Continue reading TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year Short List

#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Music Xscape “Dream Killa”- Hot of Not
 3 hours ago
12.04.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals
Kandi Burruss Is Trading Her Georgia Peach For…
 3 hours ago
12.04.17
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Talks About Eggplants And Barbara…
 4 hours ago
12.04.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe And Porsha Take The Wheel…
 16 hours ago
12.04.17
Couples We Love: Newly Engaged Chanel Iman And…
 1 day ago
12.04.17
Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being…
 1 day ago
12.04.17
Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living…
 1 day ago
12.04.17
[Listen] Without Kandi, Xscape Drops New Songs ‘Dream…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
All The #BlackGirlMagic At Billboard’s Women In Music
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Nas Allegedly Taking Ex-Wife Kelis To Court Over…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Teairra Mari Is Living Her Best Life With…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Taraji P. Henson’s ‘White Hot Holiday Special’ Is…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In…
 4 days ago
11.30.17
Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash
 4 days ago
11.30.17
Photos