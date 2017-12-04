TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year Short List

It won’t be until Wednesday before we know who Time Magazine has picked as their Person of the Year but they have announced their short list. Check it out the list in alphabetical order .

Jeff Bezos – Amazon CEO became the richest man in the world this year

The Dreamers – thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. by their parents when they were children

Patty Jenkins – The Wonder Woman director broke numerous box-office records this year

Kim Jong Un – North Korean leader

Colin Kaepernick – Started a national protest against racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

The #MeToo movement – The movement which aims to shed light on the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault.

Robert Mueller – Appointed as special counsel following FBI Director James Comey’s firing

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – Crown prince, the son of King Salman, recently led a sweeping crackdown on businessmen and members of the royal family accused of corruption — a purge seen by many as a move to consolidate power.

Donald Trump – his first year in the Oval Office attempting to dismantle the work of the Obama Administration, from health care to immigration policy, environmental regulations to tax reform, all while continuing to spark feuds and controversy with an unfiltered Twitter feed. (Trump was the 2016 Person of the Year)

Xi Jinping– The President of China was given a second five-year term.

