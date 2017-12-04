What You Need To Know About The GOP Senate Tax Bill

Many people on Monday morning were were just getting their first looks at the nearly 500-page sweeping tax bill that Senate Republicans pushed through on a party line vote of 51-49 early Saturday morning. The proposed legislations has far reaching implications for large corporation and families.
SEE ALSO: What Trump’s Tax Plan Means For The Average Black Family
“This Congress doesn’t work for working families. It works for corporate lobbyists & campaign donors in backroom deals & 1:30 AM votes. This corruption is hollowing out America’s middle class & tearing down our democracy,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted after the passed in the Senate.
The Senate Republican tax bill is a major victory for big corporations, according to The Washington Post. Corporate giants would benefit from a tax rate that decreases from 35 percent to 20 percent starting in 2019—placing the U.S. corporate tax rate below many other countries. Another benefit to corporations is that the bill would allow them to bring back revenue stored overseas to the United States at a low tax rate of 14.5 percent. The bill is also a huge win for the wealthiest Americans. Millionaires would see their top tax rate reduced from 39.6 percent to 38.5 percent. Wealthy families would also benefit from changes that would exempt many of them from paying the estate tax when giving property and other inheritance.
The bill also lowers taxes for most middle-income American, at least until 2026. It keeps seven tax brackets while cutting the rates at every level and raises income thresholds to qualify for some of the higher bracket. The poorest Americans are not losers in this deal. But at the same time, they’re not winner either because the bill has hardly any effect on them, according to Forbes.
SEE ALSO:
Trump’s Leading Census Bureau Nominee Has Helped GOP Skew Congressional Districts
Senate To Vote For Judge Nominee Opposed By Congressional Black Caucus
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45