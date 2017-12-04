Family Desperately Searching For Answers After NYC Model Found Dead In Jamaica

The family of a local Queens model is reeling after their daughter was found slain in Jamaica, CBS news reports.
Desiree Gibbon was found dead in a small town outside of Montego Bay, Jamaica, Saturday. The 26-year-old was staying in a resort owned by her grandmother, looking for work as a bartender on the island, when she suddenly disappeared.
Police found her beaten with her throat slit in the bushes of a remote town.
CBS spoke to her mother, Andrea Gibbon about the tragic incident.
“My belief is that it was a cold, calculated, planned-out murder,” she said. “It wasn’t a random act of violence. It’s somebody she knew, and it’s somebody she trusted.”
“In a bush in the country, where she would never have traveled, not ever,” she continued. “It was an isolated, desolate area, nothing there.”
The mourning family is desperate to get their daughter home so she can be laid to rest.
“I need her home,” her mother said. “I need to lay her to rest, and I need her here.”
Andrea, accompanied by Desiree’s father, flew to the Caribbean island searching for answers. The pair visited the unlit, isolated road where their daughter was found killed.
“It’s a terrible feeling. No words to describe it. I can’t describe how I feel right now, standing here,” Gairy Gibbon, Desiree’s father told the NYDN.
“From where she comes from in New York — where there are lights … to be left here on some dark road to die like this,” Gairy continued, surveying the eerie area.
According to Desiree’s uncle, authorities are looking to question two young ladies attached to the case.
Desiree leaves behind her parents and two younger sisters.
SOURCE: NY Daily News, CBS
MORE NEWS
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery CEO Found Dead, Apparent Suicide
Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados
Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek Mill’s Bail Request
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29