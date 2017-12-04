NFL Rap Week 13: NFL Boycott Still Going Strong!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

12/4/17- It’s week 13 and Chris is holding strong to the NFL boycott and so are a lot of you! Chris provides a rundown of the boycott and the current state of your favorite teams.

