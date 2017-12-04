TJMS
Roland Martin: ‘Go Vote Or Shut The Hell Out’

The race for Mayor of Atlanta is drawing to a close as the last day to vote is December 5, 2017. Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms are in a race to claim the seat. Roland Martin talks with journalist Condace Pressley and Ernie Suggs on the current condition of the race.

“Mary Norwood is leading 51-45. She’s had a lot of momentum in the last week,” explained Suggs. Norwood has received a lot of big endorsements that have boosted her reach in the race. Suggs believes, “White voters are energized,” by that.

“The black female vote in Atlanta is critical tomorrow for Keisha Lance Bottoms,” explained Pressley. “Turnout for Keisha is going to be key among this demographic.”

“They understand what the stakes are…So people are taking it seriously and I think people are going to come out tomorrow,” explained Suggs.

The bottom line is, “If you don’t participate in the process you don’t have any room to complain,” expressed Pressley.

Roland Martin added, “Go vote or shut the hell up.”

