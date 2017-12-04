En Vogue Is Excited About The 2018 Fantastic Voyage!

TJMS
What’s not to love about the singing group En Vogue! Formed in 1989, this group has served nothing but the best in their music and enjoy performing. Better yet, they can’t wait to get on the 2018 Fantastic Voyage Cruise.

“We were like, ‘What took you so long,’”  asked the group about being on the cruise. “The first time we did it Tom, we were so blown away, we are so excited,” explained Cindy. “The best way I can describe it is just one big Black family reunion,” laughed Terri.

They’ve got a new album coming out in March called Electric Cafe. “The album is going to be called Electric Cafe. We started the album with our original producers Denzel Foster and Thomas McElroy,” explained. “We’ve got songs that are produced by Raphael Saadiq. Also a hot new producer Dim Joints. The single that you’re going to hear today was written by Ne Yo and produced by Sauce.”

With a name like that for an album, you’ve got to wonder why they choose the name. “When we first started writing the music for the album it was going to be like EDM,” explained Terri. “But then it kind of evolved, well it has evolved and now it’s an eclectic blend of soulful sounds and you’ve got a little something of everything from nostalgia to what you just heard present day.”

Photos