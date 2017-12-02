Durham Holiday Parade Features A Black Santa For The First Time! And Take Pics With Him At Hayti All Month!

Headed out to the Durham Holiday Parade today? Be on the lookout for the star of the parade…Santa! And for the first time, he’s Black!
The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in downtown Durham and the festivitites continue after the parade at the American Tobacco Campus with the Holiday Fun Fest (1-4 p.m.). The city then will light the tree at CCB Plaza at about 4 p.m.
Look for the Foxy 107/104 vehicle in the parade driven by our very own Wink Moody!
Want pics with Black Santa? Stop by Hayti Heritage Center (804 Old Fayetteville Street in Durham) all month for your pictures.
Sunday, December 3rd – 1 pm to 5 pm
Free 5×7 w/Every Purchase (12/3 only)
Saturdays, December 16th and 23th – 10 am to 5 pm
Sunday, December 17th – 1 pm to 5 pm
Sunday, December 24th – By Appt. Only
Thursday & Friday, December 21st and 22nd – 12 pm to 5 pm
Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados
Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark